FLO (FLO) Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. FLO has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $173,848.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.