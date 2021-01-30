Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Up 32.5% Over Last Day

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $198.67 million and $7.25 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for $8.53 or 0.00025139 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.