Flowchain (FLC) Tops One Day Volume of $10,478.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $14,546.33 and approximately $10,478.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 174.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00892350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.75 or 0.04294067 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018017 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.