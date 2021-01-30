Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. 786,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,457. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

