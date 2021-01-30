Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$23.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Santander cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

