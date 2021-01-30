FlypMe (FYP) Hits Market Cap of $671,721.97

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $671,721.97 and approximately $4,042.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

