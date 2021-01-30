Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 99.5% in January

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,061,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 691,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,892. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Focus Graphite
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.