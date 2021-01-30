Folder Protocol (FOL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

