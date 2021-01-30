Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

