Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Forestar Group worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.