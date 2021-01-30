FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

