Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Up 108.0% in January

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Fortem Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

