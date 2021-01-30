Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Up 108.0% in January

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FTMR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Fortem Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
