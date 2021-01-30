Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Up 4.5%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s share price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 21,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 29,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

