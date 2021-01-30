Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

FBHS opened at $86.25 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.