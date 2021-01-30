Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.