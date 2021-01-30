Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of Fox Factory worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 153,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.