Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the December 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 878.0 days.
FPRUF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Fraport has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.
About Fraport
