Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the December 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 878.0 days.

FPRUF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Fraport has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

