Frax (FRAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.42 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $128.89 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

