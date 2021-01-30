Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.80.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $153.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

