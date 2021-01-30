Friendz (FDZ) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $693,848.31 and approximately $72,313.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,665,210 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.