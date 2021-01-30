Frontier One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.29 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

