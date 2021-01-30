FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

