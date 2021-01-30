FujiCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $45.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,365.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.34 or 0.04025336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00388727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.01204431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00521754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00245118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022044 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,242,150,715 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

