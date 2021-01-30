FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

