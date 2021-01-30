FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Visa by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 103,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

V stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

