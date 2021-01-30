FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

