FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.