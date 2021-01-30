FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 745,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 241,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

