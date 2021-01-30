Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.06 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $179,133.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
