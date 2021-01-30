Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.06 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $179,133.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,845,090 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

