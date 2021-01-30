Function X Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $128,882.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,210.60 or 1.00246825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024746 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,842,179 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

