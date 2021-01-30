Function X Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $128,882.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,210.60 or 1.00246825 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023839 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024746 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
