Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $122,366.46 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $122,366.46 and $563,840.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

