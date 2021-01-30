FunFair Price Up 56.7% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $176.90 million and $46.43 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

