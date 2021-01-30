Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DROP stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite.

