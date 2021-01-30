Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DROP stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Fuse Science Company Profile
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.