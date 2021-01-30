Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $1.73 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,084.91 or 1.00499992 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,394,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,825,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.