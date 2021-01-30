FUTURAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 80.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 576% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $73,577.97 and approximately $15.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00088109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012728 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.