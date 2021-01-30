FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 120,800,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,988,563. FutureLand has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

FutureLand Company Profile

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

