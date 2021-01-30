FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 120,800,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,988,563. FutureLand has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
FutureLand Company Profile
