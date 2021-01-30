FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $40.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001023 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 544,818,275 coins and its circulating supply is 519,767,597 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

