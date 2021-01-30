fyeth.finance (YETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

fyeth.finance (CURRENCY:YETH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, fyeth.finance has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. fyeth.finance has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $434,731.00 worth of fyeth.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One fyeth.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00018694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.
