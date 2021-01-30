Fyooz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,745.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $56,745.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,243,391 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.