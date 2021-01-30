Gala Trading Up 136.9% This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Gala has a market cap of $19.96 million and $391,457.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 136.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00130311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064989 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,322.25 or 0.91699790 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.