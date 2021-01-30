Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.95. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 21,226 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

