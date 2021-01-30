Game.com (GTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.90 million and $245,216.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00892350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.75 or 0.04294067 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.