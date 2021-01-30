GAPS (GAP) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $362.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,202.40 or 0.99923439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

