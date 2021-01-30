Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

