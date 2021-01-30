Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
