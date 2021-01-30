Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

