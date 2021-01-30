Gatechain Token Hits Market Cap of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.
About Gatechain Token
According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “
