GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $63,721.26 and $10.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00388743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

