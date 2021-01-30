Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $621,915.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

