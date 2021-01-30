Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.88

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.88 and traded as high as $49.30. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 116,948 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £66.87 million and a PE ratio of -19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.88.

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

