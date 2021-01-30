Genaro Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.20 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 66.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $4.88 million and $6.20 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 78% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.